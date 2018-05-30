Girls outperformed boys in this year’s Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class XII exams, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The overall pass percentage stood at 88.41 per cent. Over 14,16,986 students had given the HSC exam this year, of whom 12,52,817 cleared it.

The passing percentage of girls is 92.36 vis-a-vis 85.23 per cent of boys.

The results for all the nine divisions – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur and Konkan – were simultaneously declared by MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale.

Of all the divisions, Konkan division scored the highest passing percentage of 94.85 per cent, while Nashik scored the lowest with 86.13 per cent.