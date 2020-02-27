Kurar police on Thursday arrested a security guard named Dinesh More for allegedly killing his wife on suspicion of her affair with one of his friend in Malad. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Thursday at Siddheshwar Chawl in Kurar village.

According to the police, the 38 year-old accused and his wife Maya More (35) would frequently fight over this issue. “Since the last 8 to 10 months, Dinesh had been suspecting Maya of having an affair with one of his friends,” said an official.

Police said that on Wednesday night, the two fought again over the same issue. Soon after hearing the noise from the More house at around 1:15 am, neighbours started knocking the door. However, when no one responded, people got suspicious. This was followed by a sudden tranquility. After that, the neighbours informed the police about the same. When the police reached the spot and opened the door, they found Maya lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the victim had multiple injuries on her face and neck ostensibly caused due to attack by a koyta (dagger) which was found near her body. After that, the police took her to a hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

Subsequently, the police arrested More and booked him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.