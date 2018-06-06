“Ocean’s 8” star Sandra Bullock has revealed that she contemplated leaving Hollywood due to the sexism she faced in the industry.

In an interview with USA Today, the 53-year-old actor said her mother raised her as an independent person and as someone who is not inferior to anyone.

“My career has been a domino effect of people who said, ‘I would like this person to fill this role.’ And not just in the industry, but people in my life. My mother raised me like, ‘You don’t need to get married, you forge your own path. You make your own money, and be your own person.’ And I literally went out into the world thinking there was no disparity, that everyone was equal, and I can do whatever a man can do,” Bullock said.

The Oscar-winning actor said she had a “wake-up moment” when she entered the industry as she became aware of the dual-standards and sexism that persisted in Hollywood.

“I was like, ‘What is this feeling? Why do I feel so (expletive)?’ ‘Oh my God, I’m being treated this way because I have a vagina,’,” she said.

“It was hard for me, because I walked with blinders on through life and got to where I (felt) like I was less than because I was a woman, she added.

Bullock said the realization of sexism and gender disparity in the industry filled her with sadness and she thought about switching profession.

“That was a hard pill to swallow. I had a lot of sadness from that. I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I need to step out of here. Maybe I need to do something else for a living.’ And that was in the middle of when I was getting work ? I didn’t want to be a part of that world where there was that experience,” Bullock said.

Bullock is currently awaiting the release of “Ocean’s 8”, an all-female spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s heist series, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.