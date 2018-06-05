An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed on Tuesday in the Kutch’s Mundra region.

The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash after suffering fatal injuries.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, which took place at around 10:30 am. The jet took off from Jamnagar and was on a routine training mission.

This comes after an unmanned Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed in Gujarat in April earlier this year.

In the same month, four people suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force’s MI-17 helicopter caught fire following a collision with an iron girder while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.