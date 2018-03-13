ICICI launches instant online overdraft facility for MSMEs

Private banking major ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an instant overdraft facility for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) customers in a completely online and paperless manner.

Titled ‘InstaOD’, this first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian banking industry enables a few lakhs of pre-qualified current account customers of the bank to instantly avail the facility without visiting a branch and submitting physical documents.

This facility significantly improves customers’ convenience, as they get an overdraft facility up to Rs 15 lakh for a year anytime, anywhere, using the bank’s internet and mobile banking app. The application procedure incorporates an additional level of authentication in order to make the security of the process robust.

ICICI Bank will also offer a facility of instant online sanction of overdraft facility to MSME customers of other banks shortly.

“The introduction of ‘InstaOD’ is an outcome of this vision. We believe that this first-of-a-kind proposition offers a unique experience to our customers. With the Indian economy on the upswing, this convenient overdraft facility will enable the MSME companies to expand their business with ease. We plan to shortly introduce a facility of instant online sanction for an overdraft facility for MSME customers of other banks as well,” said ICICIBank executive board, Anup Bagchi.

To apply, customers can log-in through their Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) account or iBizz mobile application for businesses or directly from the bank’s website, where they will get an option of availing an overdraft facility. They can select the limit required, and confirm their details on a pre-populated personal information page.

To submit the application, users can select the ‘InstaOD’ offer and verify pre-populated details on the application form. Thereafter, he/she will be given the option to choose the limit of the overdraft required, up to the pre-approved limit, along with details of the limit, rate of interest, processing fee and the current account which will be linked to this facility.

Once done, the user may download the form and send a text message with ‘INSTAOD YES’ from their registered mobile number to 5676766 as an acceptance of the facility. The ‘Disburse Now’ button will now be activated on the internet / mobile banking screen. On clicking this, the overdraft limit is set up instantly. With this, customers can start using the overdraft immediately.

The overdraft is renewable on an annual basis, depending on the repayment track records of the overdraft facility.

The launch of the ‘InstaOD’ facility comes amid a slew of initiatives undertaken by the bank to offer digital services in the lending and investment space – ‘instantly’. These include the country’s first instant credit card, instant small ticket digital lending with a leading payments platform and instant opening of Public Provident Fund account facility.

ICICI also introduced instant disbursal of personal loans through ATMs as well as digital enrolment for the National Pension Scheme (NPS).