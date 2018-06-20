Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not interrupt the operations against terrorists.

General Rawat’s response came after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the state with immediate effect earlier in the day.

He told ANI, “We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor’s Rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don’t face any political interference.”

After receiving President Kovind’s approval, state governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday issued the Proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor’s Rule was necessitated after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Tuesday.