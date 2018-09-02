Indian sports fraternity celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 in the memory of hockey wizard and magician Major Dhyanchand every year. Sports teaches us character, it teaches us to play by the rules, and it teaches you to know what it feels like to win and lose it teaches us about life.

Khelo India movement is gaining momentum as we come across more and funds are allotted to this cause to give importance to sports in this country. Thanks to the initiative taken by our Prime Minister, Sports Minister, and the care taken by sports associations — all see our country’s flag flying high in the world of sport. Even though we are not able to gain much in Olympics medals in recent times, our overall performance in other sports is credible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Khelo India has been India the main gainer by getting additional Rs 170 crore in the Union Budget proposal presented by the Finance Minister. Khelo India school games showed much promise It is encouraging to note that shot putter Khelo India movement is taking shape in sports circle, thanks to the initiative taken by the PM in encouraging sports from the grass root level. It was an excellent show by the Maharashtra men and women and we feel proud to be number one on medals tally in the first Khelo India School Games. Kudos to Team Maharashtra.

Rajyavardhan Rathore’s appointment as the Sports Minister in Modi’s government is a right step in the right direction. Rathore, who won a silver in double trap event in 2004 Athens Olympics, replaced Vijay Goel as the Sports Minister. He was earlier the Minister of State in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Prithvi Shaw-led team gave India’s fourth ICC Under 19 World cup win and it is a commendable one as the victory was achieved away from home and with consumable ease. The team played to a plan and achieved the inevitable in a very calculated way. Thus the Under 19 World cup victory separating them from boys to men in an inspired game of cricket. Kudos to Prithvi Shaw and company! As of now, the Colts team is in Cloud 19 and the men in blue in Cloud 9 after two straight wins and 3 overall on this tour so far.

Indian sports are full of stories of champions triumphing despite the system and not because of it. These are individuals, who defy tremendous odds and don’t let the apathy and nepotism of administrators and the absence of even basic infrastructure hamper them. In the 10 metre air pistol, Sourabh Chaudhry, 15, from a farmer’s family in UP became the youngest Indian ever to win an Asian Games gold. Catch them young is true for sportsmen in India.

(This is the first part of the Diary and the latter part will continue tomorrow.)

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)