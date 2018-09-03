Indian badminton team is in high spirits as PV Sindhu is winning medals in the Super Series and she is the shining star in the Indian sports horizon. Pulela Gopichand deserves all praise for picking the right choice in an individual game. Khelo India Movement is going on in high spirits as more and more medals are pocketed by our sportsmen and sportswomen and the Indian flag is flying in the field of World sports. Apart from cricket, other games are also getting the much-needed boost in the recent times. Our enthusiastic Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants India’s youth to gun for the bullseye through the Khelo India programme and reap a rich harvest of medals and accolades for the Indian sports contingent. A number of sports personalities are getting the honour Arjuna Award and other civilian awards up to Bharat Ratna.

Jeev Milkha Singh is an Indian professional golfer who became the first player from India to join the European Tour in 1998. He has won four events on the European Tour, becoming the most successful Indian on the tour. Mary Kom is an Indian boxer who has the distinction of being a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion. This biography of Mary Kom provides detailed information about her childhood, life, achievements, works and timeline in a big way. Likewise, many more biopic came to Bollywood about Indian sports personalities and that includes MS Dhoni and Milkha Singh. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was an inspiration for young spots talent in India.

In the field of hockey, we are lagging behind much after showing early promise in the Olympics and other World sports events. But of late, the performance is not good enough to cheer about. The training methods in India should match that of the European countries in the field hockey. Youngsters should try out AstroTurf to gain maximum experience and the much-needed exposure. Both Snooker and Billiards are getting the feel India with many champions in the making. Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis are the best indoor games. Shiva Keshavan is knocking Winter Olympics for 5 seasons and lasting for 22 years with a flourish. All in all, the Indian sports in true spirits thanks to the Khelo India initiative. Hockey is a national sport and we must encourage the sport at the grassroots level.

Nothing succeeds like success and the recent success in the Asian Games with over 60 medals in our kitty is an encouraging performance and we wish to continue the good work of our athletes in the days to come and bring more laurels to the country.

