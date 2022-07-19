Image: Agencies

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a veiled attack termed the Eknath Shinde’s faction as “snakes”. “Learn the skill of crushing the fun too…..Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes… Jai Maharashtra!!,” tweeted MP Raut on Tuesday morning.

The tweet was made amidst indications from sources that the Uddhav-Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of the party’s 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp.

Newly inducted Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had on Monday arrived in the national capital and according to sources is likely to make an announcement in a a press conference on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival here yesterday, Shinde said he was confident that all 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs will meet him on July 20.

The Supreme Court on July 20 will hear pleas filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis. “Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. We have 18 MPs, not just 12,” Shinde said.

Talking about the purpose of his visit to the national capital, Shinde said, “I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs.

It’s important from the state’s perspective. We held discussion with lawyers on our preparation for the OBC reservation case (in SC).” Yesterday, Shinde had chaired a meeting of MLAs in Mumbai. “

Today Ramdas Kadam came for the meeting after resigning… but we reappointed him and he will be working again for the Shiv Sena,” Shinde had said. Kadam, a former minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government had resigned expelled by the Uddhav Thackeray camp on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the petition preferred by 14 Shiv Sena MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray challenging the initiation of “illegal” disqualification proceedings against them under the Tenth Schedule along with the other petitions related to Maharashtra’s political crisis that are slated to be heard on July 20.

The new writ petition was mentioned before the bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli by Senior Advocate Devdat Kamat. Speaking on the plea pending in the Supreme Court, Shinde said, “We have unwavering faith and trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority (in Assembly) holds significance. We have followed all rules.”

This is Eknath Shinde’s second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office on June 30. He is slated to return to Mumbai tonight.