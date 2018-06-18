China’s Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Monday said that neither India nor China can afford to have another Doklam incident.

He also urged India to make a joint effort with China to maintain peace along the border.

Addressing the boundary issue, he said the matter will be taken up during the Special Representatives’ Meeting in Beijing this year.

“The Chinese Defence Minister, Minister for Public Security will visit India. Special Representatives’ Meeting on Boundary Question will be held in Beijing this year. The two foreign ministers will co-chair the 1st meeting of high-level people-to-people & cultural exchange mechanism,” Luo tweeted.

In 2017, Indian and Chinese troops had a long-standing face off on the Doklam Plateau. It started when Chinese troops tried to build a road to the area in violation of understandings arrived at by both countries.

It’s a territory which is claimed by both China as well as India’s ally Bhutan. The stand-off that started on 16 June 2017, ended on August 28. Both India and China announced a withdrawal of troops from the contested side in Doklam.