India and China should boost military exchanges and improve mutual trust and properly manage and control any “disparities”, Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe has said.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, who headed the Indian delegation at the ninth India-China Annual Defence and Security Dialogue on November 13, called on Wei on Thursday.

At the dialogue, held over a year after the 73-day Doklam military standoff in the Sikkim sector, top defence officials of India and China agreed on the importance of maintaining peace in the border areas while implementing the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the Wuhan summit in April.

At the dialogue, both sides agreed on enhancing defence exchanges and interactions at different levels between the two militaries, an Indian Embassy press release said on Thursday.

The dialogue was held between the defence delegations headed by Mitra and Lt General Shao Yuanming, Deputy Chief of Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission. He hoped they will further develop relations between the two countries and two militaries.