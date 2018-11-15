India was committed to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he called for enhancing multilateral cooperation, economic and cultural ties among member nations at the 13th East Asia Summit in Singapore.

It was Prime Minister Modi’s 5th East Asia Summit (EAS). India has been participating in the EAS since its very inception in 2005.

“At the East Asia Summit in Singapore, I shared my thoughts on enhancing multilateral cooperation, economic and cultural ties among member nations. Also reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Pacific region,” the prime minister tweeted.

The EAS consists of 10 ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, and Laos), Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US. It was formed to further the objectives of regional peace, security, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo Pacific region, strengthening maritime cooperation and commitment to a balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

The RCEP, involving 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) as well as China, Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea, would cover about half the world’s population and a third of its GDP.