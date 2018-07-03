The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has assured all possible support to pilgrims stranded in Nepal following the heavy downpour.

The embassy has stationed its representatives in Nepal’s Nepalganj and Simikot, who are personally in touch with all the stranded pilgrims and have ensured arrangements for best possible stay and availability of food and water.

In Simikot, the embassy has deputed doctors to perform medical check-up and provide aid to elderly pilgrims, according to sources in the Indian embassy in Nepal.

The mission is also looking at various alternative routes for evacuation, however, it is not feasible as of now due to inclement weather.

According to the sources, the local airlines operating on the route have been requested to ensure availability of extra aircraft to have maximum possible sorties as soon as the weather clears up so that all stranded pilgrims can be taken back home.

Indian Embassy in Nepal has deployed representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot. They are touch with the pilgrims and ensuring that food and lodging facilities are available to all the pilgrims. /2 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

We have requested Government of Nepal for army helicopters to evacuate stranded Indian nationals. /4 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

We have set up hotlines for pilgrims and their family members who will provide information in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. /5 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

The mission is also looking at the possibility of helicopter evacuation for critical cases.

Nearly 250 pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Nepal’s Simikot after heavy rains caused landslips along the route of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of the monsoon season.

The tour is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs each year between June and September in cooperation with the government of People’s Republic of China through two different routes – Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).