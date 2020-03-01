Indian Railways is deeply entrenched in public consciousness and needs no introduction as such. The Indian Railways provides us with a practical, convenient mode of transport, but its contribution to Indian life goes much beyond that and we are really proud of the Indian Railways. The book, ‘India Junction – A Window to the Nation’ states a saga of the long an action-packed journey of Indian Railways starting from 1853 to the present day with in detail, methodical thesis that are loaded with history; gorgeous travel pieces; and some truly wonderful and exceptional photo features, which commemorates the modifications, changes and convenience that the Railways has brought about in our lives; and looks at how the Railways itself has changed over time. The book shows that India got its first taste of Railway mode of transportation in the year 1853 when train was launched from Bombay to Thane.

The Indian Railways is an Indian state-owned enterprise which began as a railway link connecting Bombay with Thane, Kalyan and with the Thal and Bhore Ghats inclines. It was first conceived by George Clark, the Chief Engineer of the Bombay Government, in 1843 when he visited Bhandup. The Railway Board manages and oversees all the services related to passenger railways, freight services, parcel carrier services and other services undertaken by the Indian Railways. Covering over 108,706 km of tracks, the Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest railway networks.

The Railways is the lifeline of the nation and, in many ways, its development has been deeply intertwined with the destiny of India. India Junction edited by Seema Sharma is a treasure to preserve for historians going through the details of Indian Railways. The book carried both black and white and colour photographs. Railways Filmy Chakkar was well covered with a coverage on Western Railway. The highlight of the photographs was of Amitabh Bachchan travelling in a local train for the promotion of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The train keeps going, the films keep rolling, and we watch in fascination as our lives play out on the parallel tracks that meet somewhere in the distance, somewhere out at infinity. We still remember the way how “Burning Train” was filmed in the platform number one of the New Delhi Railway Station and the memory still lingers in our mind.

Featuring award-winning and renowned authors, including Sir Mark Tully, Ruskin Bond, Gillian Wright, Ian J. Kerr, Jerry Pinto, Omair Ahmad, Kartik Iyengar, Shoba Narayan, Sandipan Deb and Sharmila Kantha, India Junction will interest readers of all hues: students of history, travel buffs, and everyone who loves a good railway yarn. It is a Rupa Publications costing Rs.695/- A must buy for people, who follow Indian Railways. Indian Railways is steadily marching forward towards the future and there is no doubt about it. Paper pack of the issue costs at Rs.349/=