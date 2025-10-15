India Re-Elected Unopposed to UN Human Rights Council for Seventh Term 2

India has been elected unopposed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the seventh time, securing a three-year term starting in 2026.

Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, announced the victory on X, saying the election “reflects India’s unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms.” He added that India looks forward to advancing these ideals during its tenure.

In its nomination statement, India emphasised that its candidature represents “a dedication to promoting global human rights, fostering dialogue, and bridging divides for collective progress.” The statement also underscored India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The world is one family” — as a guiding principle for promoting global unity and mutual respect.

India highlighted that its Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and enshrines the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality.

The Geneva-based 47-member Human Rights Council serves as the UN’s primary body for promoting and protecting human rights worldwide. It reviews human rights situations in member states and provides a platform for international dialogue on key issues.

Seats on the Council are allocated regionally, with 17 reserved for Asia-Pacific nations. This year, four seats were up for election. Although India was unopposed, it received 177 of the 188 votes cast in a proforma election, reaffirming its strong international support.

India last served on the UNHRC in 2024, completing two consecutive terms. After a mandatory one-year break, it will now begin a new term next year.

The other 13 countries elected to the Council include Angola, Britain, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa, and Vietnam.

India reaffirmed its intent to bridge divisions within the UN system, which it said has become increasingly polarised, and pledged to continue working for consensus-based progress in human rights governance.