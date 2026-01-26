



India–Switzerland Economic Dialogue at Davos Signals New Push for Cross-Border Growth 2

India and Switzerland signalled a renewed push for cross-border economic cooperation at a high-level dialogue held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring growing momentum in bilateral and EFTA-wide engagement.

The event, titled “Grow With India: Beyond Borders”, was hosted by Vis Legis Law Practice in collaboration with Swiss Business Hub India, and brought together policymakers, parliamentarians, institutional leaders and global business stakeholders to explore investment, trade facilitation and job creation across borders.

Opening the session, VLLP Managing Partner Nihaar Binda Thackeray stressed the importance of institutional trust, regulatory clarity and strong advisory frameworks to convert emerging opportunities into executable outcomes.

Dr. h.c. Nik Gugger, Member of the Swiss Federal Parliament and President of the Swiss–India Parliamentary Group, reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with India. Switzerland Global Enterprise highlighted India’s growing role as a manufacturing and innovation hub, while the Swiss Business Hub India outlined opportunities arising from the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and EFTA nations.

The dialogue concluded with a shared consensus that aligned policy frameworks, robust institutions and a nuanced understanding of political and regulatory risk will be critical to driving sustainable and long-term cross-border growth between India, Switzerland and other EFTA partners.