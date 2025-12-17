Bondi Beach Shooter Sajid Akram Identified as Hyderabad Native, Says Telangana Police 2

Fifty-year-old Sajid Akram, who was killed after being identified as one of the attackers in the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, was an Indian citizen originally from Hyderabad, the Telangana Police confirmed on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the office of the Director General of Police said Akram had migrated to Australia nearly 27 years ago, in November 1998, in search of employment and continued to hold an Indian passport. He had completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before leaving the country.

According to police, Akram had limited contact with his family in India after settling in Australia. He married a woman of European origin and the couple had two children—a son, Naveed, and a daughter—both born in Australia and citizens of that country. Naveed, aged 24, is also suspected to be involved in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, Australian authorities said.

The mass shooting occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people. Australia’s federal police commissioner, Krissy Barrett, described the incident as a “terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State,” adding that the suspects were a father-son duo aged 50 and 24. Akram was shot dead at the scene.

Telangana Police said Akram had visited India on six occasions after migrating, mainly for family-related reasons such as property matters and to meet his elderly parents. It was also noted that he did not return to India even at the time of his father’s death.

Family members have told investigators they were unaware of any radical beliefs or activities linked to Akram or his son and said they had no knowledge of the circumstances that may have led to their radicalisation. Police stated that preliminary findings suggest the factors behind their radicalisation have no connection to India or any local influence in Telangana.

The state police further clarified that there was no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998. Telangana Police said they remain committed to cooperating with central agencies and international counterparts as required and urged the public and media to refrain from speculation or unverified claims.