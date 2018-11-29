Bollywood is recognised for its elaborate musicals but Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman says Indian independent music is yet to take off globally.

With the boom of digital media, there is a surge in internet sensations but Rahman believes there is also a lot of clutter.

“There are so many now and there is clutter. One might get better quality person (referring to singer). But a ‘besura’ singer is rejected as there are thousands who can sing. So, on the internet, it is about what new you can bring.

“All this is good for our country, for our music. Once we reach that level, there will be world domination of Indian artistes. I can see that happening. There is a void in the world. Every music has taken off other than Indian music,” Rahman told a agency.

Pointed out that his songs are often used in Hollywood films, Rahman said, “That is film music. I am talking about independent music. There is inherent racism when you go to the world market, they see colour and all that stuff. But beyond that, there is talent and I wish that happens.”

The music maestro will be a part of Sony Entertainment Television’s “Jammin”. The show had a digital release but the second season will now be on television.

Rahman, 51, will be joined by Bollywood music talents and singing sensations from the world of web. Indian Idol season 10 contestants will also be a part of the show.

“It is an opportunity for me and people who can’t access this world to meet. We meet and discuss things and perform together. We learn from each other.