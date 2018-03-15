Infosys to open Technology and Innovation Hub in Connecticut

Global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services Infosys on Thursday announced that it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022.

The Connecticut Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare and manufacturing.

It will bring Infosys closer to its Connecticut clients and serve as the global hub for Infosys’ InsurTech and HealthTech efforts.

Infosys’ investment in Connecticut is a continuation of the company’s commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace.

“Today marks yet another landmark day in Connecticut’s economic development efforts, at a time when our investments are bringing new life and vigour to our capital city,” Governor Dannel P. Malloy said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Infosys to Connecticut and congratulate them on their decision to establish a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford. Connecticut’s tremendous assets and talent pipeline continue to attract high caliber companies to the state, and I look forward to the value that Infosys will bring to our business community,” he added.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” president, Infosys, Ravi Kumar said.

“This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients’ needs throughout the new England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Hartford’s position as the insurance capital of the world, paired with Connecticut’s world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent,” Kumar added.

The hub will include insurance and healthcare labs that focus on smart underwriting, claims fraud, IoT and Cloud, and will employ cutting-edge data security and data-sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation.

Infosys will also leverage the hub to train its employees and develop pioneering techniques with agile, development operations, cloud and information security projects.