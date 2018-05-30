Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX media case.

Chidambaram in his bail plea said that, “investigation is based on mala fide intention, petitioner will duly appear before CBI tomorrow and cooperate with the investigation.”

This comes hours after securing interim protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case from a Delhi court.

Former Finance Minister has been directed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it on May 31 for questioning in INX Media case.

The investigative agency had earlier arrested P. Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in the INX Media case.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd. and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Karti is accused of laundering Rs 305 crore in the INX media case in 2007.

In March, Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in the case.