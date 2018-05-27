Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark on Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment is inadmissible.

Qassemi said, the newly appointed Secretary of State doesn’t know about the realities and international developments, Sputnik reported.

Pompeo said, it is not “appropriate for Iran to have the capacity to create fissile material, to enrich uranium or have a plutonium factory.”

If Iran needs a peaceful nuclear programme, they could import the material, he added.

Earlier this week, Pompeo tore into the Iranian regime, saying he threatened to impose the “strongest sanctions in the history” of Iran.

Pompeo asserted that the deal required “major” changes and said Washington D.C. would never allow Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced the US’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Iran nuclear deal which limited the country’s uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries in 2015 – Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country’s nuclear programme.