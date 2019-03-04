Calling Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt “irresponsible” for their apolitical stand on issues, Kangana Ranaut has said film personalities need to take interest in matters of national importance.

While promoting their film “Gully Boy”, Ranveer and Alia had said they do not have any political views or ideology, prompting backlash from a section of people on social media.

On Sunday, Kangana reiterated that while there are “zero per cent chances” of her entering politics, actors should voice concern on issues around them.

“I was watching Ranveer and Alia’s interview where they said, ‘Why should we speak about politics? We haven’t done anything.’ It doesn’t work like that. You have to be responsible.

“Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody, ‘Mere ghar mei toh bijli, paani aata hai (My house gets electricity and water). Why should I (care about) politics?’ You have this house because of this country. It’s the money of the citizens with which you buy a Mercedes. How can you talk like that? This is irresponsible,” Kangana told reporters at “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” success party.

She said an actor’s responsibility does not end with featuring in a film. She even said she wondered why career was “so important to these people that they don’t care about the country at all”.