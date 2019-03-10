Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state, the army said.

“Fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the northern Gaza Strip in addition to two Hamas vessels,” a statement from the army said.

The attacks were in response to a rocket fired from Gaza on late Saturday “in addition to the continued violence emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the army said.

The rocket hit an open field in Israel’s Eshkol region, causing no casualties or damages, a local government spokeswoman said.

A security source in Gaza said that a Hamas site in the northern Gaza Strip was hit as well as fishing boats west of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the enclave.

The source denied the boats belonged to Hamas’s armed wing. No one was injured.

Gazans have been launching balloons carrying explosive devices at Israel and stepping up attempts to damage the border fence on a daily basis for more than 10 days, prompting Israeli retaliation.

Israeli forces said on Saturday that they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the coastal enclave the night before. At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and clashes.