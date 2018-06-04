As many as eight persons were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Shopian on Wednesday.

As per the police, the grenade exploded in Batapora Chowk here, leaving seven civilians and one constable injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The incident comes a week after three army personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shopian district on May 29.

The blast occurred between Sugan and Chillipora area of Shopian district.