The Indian Army has drawn a detailed plan to develop the Jaisalmer Military Station in Rajasthan as a smart facility patterned on the Centre’s Smart Cities, an official said.

The plan has been formulated in consonance with the eight key areas identified by the central government for the development of Smart Cities, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

“The development will provide a major boost to the local economy and aid in ecological conservation,” he said.

The official said a systematic development of the station is being undertaken by incorporating the concept of smart buildings and green building norms.

Provisions have been made in the plan for rainwater harvesting, centralised garbage disposal, solar-water heaters, solar-security lights, underground electric cabling, LED lighting and LPG supply through pipelines, he said.

“The health of troops and their families is being given very-high priority and a state-of-the-art military hospital is being developed,” the official said.

“The Central Sports Complex would have synthetic volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, an athletic track, squash and indoor badminton courts and a gymnasium, he said in a statement.

It would also have an astroturf hockey ground.

There will also be an auditorium, a shopping complex and a Sainik Institute located in the centre of the station for easy accessibility.

Special attention has been given to preserve and develop ecological balance, the official said.

He said a special ecology force has been mandated with planting one lakh trees every year. The station has also developed a herbal garden, the first in Jaisalmer, the official said.

“The development of the station has already provided a major boost to the local economy creating new business opportunities,” he said.