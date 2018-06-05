The Janata Dal (Secular) Party on Tuesday decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the Jayanagar assembly constituency that is slated to be held on June 11.

The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led party will now support Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of heavyweight R. Ramalinga Reddy.

The party added that it would campaign for the Congress as well.

Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated B.N. Prahlad, the brother of former two-time MLA B.N. Vijayakumar, who passed away last month.

It is to be noted that elections to the Jayanagar seat was put off after Vijayakumar’s death.