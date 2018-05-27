With the arrest of two persons including a jeweller, the Navi Mumbai police today claimed to have solved a Rs 66 lakh jewellery heist from Kamothe area.

Joint Commissioner of Police Prashant Burde said that police also managed to recover jewellery worth Rs 18.85 lakh.

The accused were identified as Madan Kharwad (27), who owns a jewellery shop himself, and Shahnawaz Mansuri (22), a carpenter, both residents of Cheetah Camp in Mumbai.

On the night of May 17, the duo allegedly visited a jewellery shop at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

They allegedly attacked its owner, Sanjay Jain, with a chopper, and looted ornaments worth Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash, police said.

Both were arrested on Thursday evening.

Kharwad owed money to some persons, and to pay off the debts, he allegedly hatched the plan to commit the heist with Mansuri’s help, police said.

Police nabbed the duo with the help of CCTV footage, said senior police inspector Shirish Pawar. Further probe is on.