Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today retained both Silli and Gomia assembly seats in the by-election, state Chief Electoral Officer L Khiangte said.

In Gomia, JMM’s candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 1,300 votes while BJP’s nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third on the seat.

In Silli, JMM’s Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes.

Both the seats were with the JMM.

The by-polls were necessitated following the conviction of the JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto.