NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and hundreds of party workers were detained by Thane police when they set out for protest over Raj Bhwan over Governer’s remarks on Mumbai

Awhad and NCP workers were taken to Kopri police station before they could leave the city to reach the Raj Bhavan in neighbouring Mumbai.

Koshyari has drawn fire for his comments that “Mumbai will have no cash” assuming Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city.

Talking to reporters, former minister Awhad claimed that the governor has been repeatedly making derogatory remarks.

Talking to reporters, former minister Awhad claimed that the governor has been repeatedly making derogatory remarks.

While inaugurating a chowk in Mumbai last week, the governor said, “I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital.”