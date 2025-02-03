JMM Rejects CAA, NRC, and UCC; Slams Centre for 'Cheating' Jharkhand 2

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand, passed a 50-point resolution during its 46th foundation day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Dumka, rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The resolution also demanded the strict implementation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act, along with the immediate payment of ₹1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre to the state government.

Addressing a massive crowd, Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a sharp attack on the Union government, alleging that Jharkhand has been “cheated” in the Union Budget. He accused the Centre of favoring the rich while neglecting poor and backward states like Jharkhand, despite the state’s significant contribution to the national economy through its mineral resources.

Soren criticized the BJP for promoting “jumlas” instead of real development, referring to the GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) scheme, which he claimed only offers loans instead of financial aid. He also slammed the BJP’s stance on welfare schemes, pointing out that Jharkhand was the first state to provide ₹2,500 per month to women, while the BJP, after dismissing such initiatives as “revri” (freebies), announced a similar scheme in Delhi.

As political tensions rise, JMM’s strong stand against CAA, NRC, and UCC signals a growing resistance in opposition-led states, setting the stage for a deeper Centre-state conflict ahead of the upcoming elections.