Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key to star in ‘Wendell and Wild’

Actor-director Jordan Peele is teaming up with his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key for Netflix’s stop-motion film “Wendell and Wild”.

The duo will voice demon brothers — Wendell (Peele) and Wild (Key) — who are forced to face off against their arch-enemy in order to earn their way out of hell, reported Variety.

The film will be directed by Henry Selick, who is also penning the script along with Peele and Clay McLeod Chapman.

The film will be produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Peele via his Monkeypaw banner and Selick.

Sarah Serata will co-produce while the executive producers on the project are Win Rosenfeld, Peter Principato, Joel Zadak, Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra.