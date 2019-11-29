In a spine chilling incidence in Hyderabad a 27-year-old government veterinary doctor, who was returning to her residence at Shamshabad from Gachibowli, was murdered and her body was set ablaze by assailants at an underpass. Police suspect the victim may have been raped before she was murdered. Late in the night, police picked up two suspects a lorry driver and a cleaner, both from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for questioning. Around 6 am on Thursday morning, milk vendor S Sathyam found a body burning underneath an underpass of a flyover. He immediately called village elders, who informed local police.

After confirming that it was a murder, Cyberabad police verified recent missing complaints. The Shamshabad police had received a complaint of a veterinary doctor missing. When her family reached the spot where the fully

Charred body was found; they established its identity based on a scarf and a Ganesha locket around the victim’s neck. The victim’s bike was found at Kothur, while her mobile phone and purse were missing. Vehicle’s number plates were also missing. Police believe the accused that drove her bike all the way to Kothur, about 30 km away from the toll plaza, might have removed them before abandoning it. On Wednesday around 5.30 pm, she left her residence on a two-wheeler for consulting a dermatologist at a private hospital in Gachibowli for a skin problem.

She parked her vehicle at Tondupally toll plaza at Outer Ring Road in Shamshabad. From there, she took a shared cab to reach Gachibowli and met the skin specialist at the hospital. A couple of hours later, she returned from Gachibowli and reached the toll plaza in a cab to take her bike, which was captured by CCTVs at the plaza. However, two men approached her, claiming her bike had a flat tyre. They offered to get it repaired. The duo took the bike and returned after some time claiming that the nearby tyre repair shop was closed and they would help her by taking it to another shop. She walked for a few meters and waited for the duo at an isolated place where spine-chilling incidence happened in Hyderabad, and a veterinary doctor murdered in broad daylight. When the younger sister tried reaching the victim at 9.44 pm, her mobile phone was found switched off. Later, the disturbed family approached Shamshabad police, who registered a missing case.

In recent years, varieties of rapes have taken place rape is the fourth most common crime against women in India. India has been characterised as one of the “countries with the lowest per capita rates of rape. Many rapes go unreported in various countries including India. On January 17, 2018, Asifa, an 8-year old minor girl, was raped and murdered in Rasana village near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. This incident made national news when charges were filed against eight men in April 2018. The arrests of the accused led to protests from groups, one of which was attended by two ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party, both of who have now resigned. The rape and murder, as well as the support the accused received, sparked widespread outrage.

The Unnao rape case saw an allegation that lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped a 17-year old girl in 2017. In 2018, the alleged victim’s father was jailed under the Arms Act, and died in prison after being allegedly beaten up by Sengar’s brother and several others. Also in 2018, a witness to the alleged assault, Yunus, died and was immediately buried by his family with no autopsy and no communication to police or investigators. Yunus’ wife and family said Yunus had been ill and died a natural death. The uncle of the alleged victim was arrested and jailed in 2018 due to an 18-year-old gun-firing case. In 2019, a truck with blackened license plates hit the car in which the alleged victim and others were riding in. As a result, the victim’s paternal and maternal aunts were killed. The alleged victim and her lawyer were critically injured. The police officers assigned to provide security for the alleged victim were not present, with the explanation that there was no space in the car in which the alleged victim was travelling. There have been allegations of rape and mass rape in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports have shown that both Indian armed forces and Islamist militant groups have carried out rape. The rapes by Islamic militants have been reported since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. On 22 October 1947, Pashtun militants invaded Baramulla in a Pakistan army truck, and raped women including European nuns. In March 1990, Mrs. M. N. Paul, the wife of a BSF inspector was kidnapped, tortured and gang-raped for many days. Then her body with broken limbs was abandoned on a road. Let it be Miss Reddy’s rape case or Asifa of Unnao, brutality is unlimited. Every corner, every hour one woman gets raped and girls get molested. Indian constitution has stringent laws against rape but the lengthy judicial procedures fail to create deterrence, that is the reason justice to rape victims is rare possibility in India.

