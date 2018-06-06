Singer Justin Bieber is on board to develop a “Cupid” animated movie, in which he will also feature as the voice of the lead character.

The 24-year-old musician will executive produce and Mythos Studios will serve as partners, Variety reported.

Scooter Braun and David Maisel are attached as producers. They described Cupid as the legendary winged God of Love from classical mythology – the son of Venus, the Goddess of Love and Beauty, and Mars, the God of War.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” Mythos Studios co-founder Braun said.

“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” Maisel added.

Bieber and Braun, best known as the singer’s talent manager, previously teamed up as producers on the 2011 music documentary “Never Say Never”.