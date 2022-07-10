Image: Agencies

India has won its first medal at The World Games 2022 being held in Birmingham, USA, with the archer duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma bagging a bronze medal in archery, bringing home the country’s first-ever medal in the discipline by defeating Canada’s Andrea Becerra & Miguel Becerra.

With this, they have also won India’s fifth overall medal at The World Games. They defeated the duo of Becerra and Miguel Becerra by a margin of 157-156.

“st MEDAL FOR INDIA AT #TWG2022 The Star Compound mixed duo of @VJSurekha/ @archer_abhishek defeated Andrea Becerra & Miguel Becerra 157-156 to win at @TWG2022 The duo creates history to win ‘s an st medal in #Archery & the overall at The World Games,” tweeted SAI Media.

The 11th edition of The World Games is in Birmingham, Alabama, the USA from July 7-17 2022. Initially planned for 2021, this edition was postponed to 2022 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Games are considered the Olympic Games for non-Olympic sports. Compound archery is not part of the Olympic Games.