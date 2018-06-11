The death toll in the suicide bombing incident on Monday at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in Darulaman, Kabul has risen to 13, as confirmed by Kabul officials.

According to a report by Tolo news, 26 people were injured in the blasts that happened at around 1 p.m. (local time) at the gates of the MRRD.

The explosion happened while employees were leaving the building for the day.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombings yet.

The bombings come in the wake of the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire initiative with the Taliban, starting from the 27th day of Ramadan (June 12) to the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr (June 19).

In response to Ghani’s announcement, the Taliban had on Saturday declared a three-day ceasefire over the Eid holiday.

Earlier today, around four gunmen were killed after they attacked the education directorate compound in Jalalabad in Nangarhar.

No casualties have been reported yet, but all the attackers have been shot dead.