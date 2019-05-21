Kami Rita Sherpa of Nepal has made a fresh world record of conquering the highest peak of the world Mount Everest. Kami Rita Sherpa, a 50-year-old veteran Nepali mountaineer, scaled Mount Everest guiding an Indian police team for the 24th time on Tuesday. He broke his own record for the most Everest ascents within a week.

Earlier, Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest on May 15 for the 23rd time. Kami Rita wants to climb Mt Everest for at least 25 times. On Tuesday, Kami Rita scaled the 8,848-metre high peak along with the Indian team. He became the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits.

According to Mingma Sherpa, Company Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, the Nepali veteran from Thame village of Solukhumbu district successfully climbed Mount Everest at 6:38 am from Nepal side. He said, “Kami Rita along with the Indian police team from the Seven Summit Treks expedition has stood atop the roof of the world.”

Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer at the base camp, said that he started his summit push from Camp IV on Monday night and reached the summit point on Tuesday morning. Kami has already climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 metres, including K2, Cho-oyu, Lhoste, and Annapurna.

It is notable that Kami has been climbing Mount Everest since 1994. He could not climb Mount Everest in 1995 after his client got sick on the way to the summit. In 1995, he abandoned the summit bid after the deadliest avalanche killed expedition teams.

According to Nepal Department of Tourism, more than 4,400 people have scaled Mount Everest so far. First of all, Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay conquered the mountain in 1953.