Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been going through a rough phase both professionally and personally for some time now, returned to Twitter on Friday after a two-month hiatus.

While doing a question and answer session with his fans on the micro-blogging site, Kapil said he would return to the small screen soon.

When asked to update his profile photograph, Kapil said he would do so after getting back in shape.

Later when another fan tweeted that he is missing Kapil and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the comedian replied that he will return with a brand new offering.

In April this year, Kapil returned to the small screen with a new show titled, ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. However, the launch of the show was accompanied by news of cancelled shoots.

Later, Kapil had a Twitter meltdown which ended with him filing police complaints against a journalist and his former showrunner and alleged girlfriend Preeti Simoes and her sister Neeti.

Since then, Kapil has kept himself away from the limelight.