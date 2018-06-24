Actor Rajit Kapur said the ongoing third season of Kashmir World Film Festival is motivating and inspiring the youth in the Valley to create the love for cinema in their mind.

“A festival like this holds great importance because since a long time there has not been a film culture in the Valley. So, in a way it is inspiring and motivating the young generation to create the love for cinema in them. My support will always be there for them,” Rajit told agencies.

The third season of the Kashmir World Film Festival kick started on Tuesday in an attempt to revive the film culture in the Valley.

Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan, Chairman of Actor’s Creative Theater (ACT), an organization working in the field of Art, Film, and Literature, came forward for this initiative.

The main purpose of the festival is to promote the film culture and provide a specific platform to the talented youths of the Valley with great potential in filmmaking.

“It’s a really great feeling coming back to Kashmir. I came here four years ago. The best part is that the beauty of this place is still intact. This film festival is a very unique initiative. Besides commercial cinema, people get to see documentaries and short films here,” a visitor from Jaipur told agencies.

This festival is also giving a chance to the students, who wish to join the entertainment industry.

“It’s a really great feeling to attend the festival. Through this, we students are all able to see different kinds of movies. One can also enjoy the beauty of the valley,” one student said.

Last year, limited filmmakers participated in the festival but this time a large score of filmmakers registered their names.

The festival will end on Monday.