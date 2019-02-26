Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are expecting their first child together. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a picture.

In the photograph Mara, 35, showed off her bump in a white and silver dress as she stepped out for Elton Johns annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party.

“Went on a date with our bun in the oven,” she captioned her photo.

The baby will be first for Mara while Bell shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood. Mara and Bell started dating in 2015. The former “Fantastic Four” co-stars announced in July on social media that they had tied the knot.