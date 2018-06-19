Designer Kate Spade will be laid to rest on June 21.

Spade, aged 55, had hanged herself in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5.

According to E! News, the late business magnate’s funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.

Her Kansas City Star obituary confirmed that she will be honoured with a Christian mass and burial.

Spade’s near and dear ones can honour her devotion to animals by donating to the ASPCA or to Wayside Waifs, in lieu of flowers.

Reports hinted at her 24-year-old troubled marriage with Andy Spade as the result of her death.

But her husband dismissed the rumours in a statement saying, the fashion designer was struggling with “depression and anxiety for many years” and even though they were living separately for 10 months, the couple “never discussed divorce”.