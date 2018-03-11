Katrina brings ease, fun and love on set, says Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has thanked Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of his upcoming film “Zero”, for bringing ease and fun on the set of the movie.

The film, which features Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man, is currently under production.

“With joyful and affectionate Katrina Kaif on the shoot.

Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy,” Rai tweeted.

The movie, slated to release in December, also features Anushka Sharma.

“Zero” marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Rai.

The 52-year-old superstar, Katrina and Anushka have previously worked together in Yash Chopra’s last directorial venture “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.