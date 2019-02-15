Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad on Friday told the Delhi High Court that they were settling the defamation row with cricketing body DDCA.

Both Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Azad told Justice R S Endlaw that they were withdrawing the allegedly defamatory statements made against cricketing body DDCA, which in turn told the court that it was withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit against them. Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA’s defamation suit.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal’ lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over in court to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that the statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body have been withdrawn. However, no reasons were given in court as to why both of them were withdrawing their statements against DDCA.