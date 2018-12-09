Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the Kannur international airport making Kerala the only state in the country to have four international airports.

The other three international airports are Cochin International Airport, Trivandrum International Airport, and Calicut International Airport.

The first commercial flight from the airport, an Air India Express flight IX 715 with 180 passengers on board to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off by the two chief guests present at the inaugural today morning.

Spread across 2,000 acres of area, this new international airport is likely to boost tourism in the region like Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargode. It may also increase the inter-trade in sectors such as spices and handloom.