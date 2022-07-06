Image : Agencies

Minister of Kerala Saji Cheriyan resigned from his post on Tuesday in the state cabinet after degrading the Indian constitution.

As per the reports Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan “ I have resigned and it’s my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF”.

The Kerala minister Cheriyan had allegedly made remarks on the Indian constitution and stated that India’s Constitution can be used to “loot” the people of the country.

In a statement Kerala minister also stated “British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It’s been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism and democracy but it can be exploited”.

After the statements of the Kerala minister the CPI- M leader Sitaram Yehchury said that the party was holding discussions to take an appropriate step in the said matter”.