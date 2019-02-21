Veteran stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner will be playing the lead in Focus Features’ new thriller “Let Him Go”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a novel of the same name by Larry Watson and will be directed by Thomas Bezucha.

Bezucha, best known for films “Big Eden” and “The Family Stone”, has also penned the film’s script.

The story follows retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) as they leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

Lane and Costner previously starred together in DC superhero projects “Man of Steel” and “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

The new project will be produced by Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company alongside Bezucha.

Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert, Costner and Rod Lake will serve as executive producers.