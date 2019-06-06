The actor has been currently shooting for Sooryavanshi in Bangkok which holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career.

Akshay Kumar says, “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food. (Laughs)”

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty.