Kylie Minogue breaks down discussing split with Joshu Sasse

Singer Kylie Minogue was overwhelmed with emotion while talking about her split with ex-fiance actor Joshua Sasse.

The former couple parted ways last year.

Speaking to Karl Stefanovic in a preview for an upcoming episode of Australia’s ’60 Minutes’, Kylie, 49, revealed that she felt “lost” after the relationship ended.

“I had just been through a bit of a rotten time and I just thought pffttt (sic),” she said.

When asked about having a nervous breakdown, the singer added, “I really did lose myself.”

She admitted that she worries that she would never find ‘The One’ for her.

Kylie has previously been in relationships with Olivier Martinez, Andres Velencoso, Michael Hutchence and Jason Donovan.