The ruling AAP today accused Lt Governor Anil Baijal of working “at the behest” of the BJP-led Centre and not convening a meeting between the Arvind Kejriwal government and IAS officers to end the impasse following the alleged assault on the chief secretary earlier this year.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the IAS officers are willing to talk to the government as the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured them that he would ensure their safety and security.

“Both IAS officers and government want to talk and end the impasse. But, the L-G is not calling the meeting, which proves our charge that he is working at the behest of Narendra Modi,” he said.

IAS officers today said they were waiting for a formal communication from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting at the secretariat here.

Singh also hit out at Prime Minister Modi, saying, “He can meet Nawaz Sharif (former Pakistan premier) but not an elected chief minister who is sitting on dharna at the L-G office for the last eight days.”

The L-G has not responded to the letter written by the Deputy chief minister for calling a meeting, which shows that he is not acting on his own, the AAP leader claimed.

“The viceroy used to stay at L-G House (before Independence) where now Baijal lives. It seems the spirit of the viceroy has overpowered him,” Singh said and demanded that the L-G end the four-month-long impasse by calling the meeting at the earliest.

Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues have been holding a sit-in at the L-G office demanding a direction to officers to end their “strike” and have the doorstep ration delivery scheme approved.

The IAS Association has denied that they are on “strike”, although they have been avoiding going to meetings called by AAP ministers after following the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the chief minister’s residence.

AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey claimed that the IAS officers in “private conversations” with ministers have expressed willingness to join work but they are waiting for green signal from the lieutenant governor.

The IAS officers cannot join work despite their willingness unless the Centre gives its nod, he claimed.