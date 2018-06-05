Noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam escaped unhurt in a road accident involving his car and an escort vehicle in Khandala ghat section on Pune-Mumbai expressway, police said. However, two police personnel in the escort vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred at around 8pm on Monday when Nikam was on his way to Mumbai. According to a Raigad police official, an escort vehicle of police rammed Nikam’s car from behind when his driver slowed down after seeing an accident involving other vehicle in the ghat section.

“The moment he reduced the speed, the escort vehicle hit Nikam’s car from behind,” he said, adding that two police personnel in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Nikam escaped unhurt in the incident,” the officer said, adding that the two personnel were taken to a hospital while Nikam proceeded towards Mumbai.

He is a special public prosecutor who has worked on prominent murder and terrorism cases.