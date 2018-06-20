Demanding a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel, six Left parties today staged a protest on Parliament street here.

About 500 workers belonging to the CPI (M), the CPI, the Forward Block, the RSP, the CPIML and the SUCI took part in the demonstration and raised slogans against the BJP-led government and PM Narendra Modi.

Condemning the astronomical rise in retail price of petrol and diesel, Left parties said it would have a back-breaking impact on the common man and a cascading effect on prices of essential commodities.

“The Narendra Modi government is doing nothing for the common people. They are allowing people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya steal money and run away where as common people are getting burdened by rising prices of commodities. We have called upon the people to fight against the menace tooth and nail,” CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said while addressing the gathering.

The parties said the unusual rise in fuel prices, which makes retail prices of petroleum products in India the highest in South Asia, is mainly on account of the tremendous hike in mopping up revenues by the central government through excise duties.